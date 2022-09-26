NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

The surface of Dimorphos moments before the DART spacecraft slammed into it. | NASA

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART).

Telescopes around the world (and a few in space!) are now turning their attention to the scene of the collision. They’ll be watching to see how much the impact changed the movement of the asteroid, Dimorphos. The crash is part of the first practical planetary defense experiment — a trial to see if…

