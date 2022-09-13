NASA has a new launch date for its Artemis I megarocket

NASA’s Artemis I rocket | Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

NASA’s Artemis I rocket is now set to take off on September 27th, with a “potential” backup date planned for October 2nd if things don’t go as planned. The agency originally considered retrying the launch as early as the 23rd but decided on a later date after “careful consideration of multiple logistical topics.”

The Artemis I mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket to catapult an uncrewed Orion capsule around the Moon as part of the agency’s push to bring humans back to the lunar surface by 2025. While NASA’s first launch attempt was cut short due to an engine issue, the second attempt on September 3rd ended prematurely after the Artemis I team detected a hydrogen leak that engineers couldn’t fix.

