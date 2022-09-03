NASA delays Artemis 1 launch again

Following a failed attempt earlier this week, NASA has once again delayed the start of its Artemis 1 Moon mission. The agency was forced to scrub Saturday’s launch after staff at Kennedy Space Center failed to fix a persistent leak in a liquid hydrogen connection point on the agency’s next-generation Space Launch System super heavy-lift rocket.
NASA detected the leak at 7:23AM ET and tried to troubleshoot the problem in a few different ways, but after three failed attempts ground crew recommended a “no go” for Saturday’s launch attempt. Monday’s attempt was cut short after one of the four on the SLS could not reach the appropriate temperature to send Artemis 1 into space.
“The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful,” NASA said on Twitter.
Developing…
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.