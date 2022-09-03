NASA delays Artemis 1 launch again

Following a failed attempt earlier this week, NASA has once again delayed the start of its Artemis 1 Moon mission. The agency was forced to scrub Saturday’s launch after staff at Kennedy Space Center failed to fix a persistent leak in a liquid hydrogen connection point on the agency’s next-generation Space Launch System super heavy-lift rocket.

NASA detected the leak at 7:23AM ET and tried to troubleshoot the problem in a few different ways, but after three failed attempts ground crew recommended a “no go” for Saturday’s launch attempt. Monday’s attempt was cut short after one of the four on the SLS could not reach the appropriate temperature to send Artemis 1 into space.

“The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful,” NASA said on Twitter.

Developing…