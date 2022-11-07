Nanoleaf’s new Lines Squared light bars are under $100

Using new square mounting connectors, Nanoleaf Lines Squared can create linear or squared designs, so you can make your lighting designs go around door frames, windows, or any other square-shaped space you want to light up. You can also now create square designs, and mix and match those with the original Lines’ angles. Lines Squared are available to pre-order starting this week at go.nanoleaf.me.

The original Nanoleaf Lines use 60-degree connectors that give you six angles; the new connectors give you four. The connectors can be combined and are backward-compatible with existing Lines products.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared work with the Nanoleaf app, Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Image: Nanoleaf

The Lines Squared LED light bars appear to be the same product as the original Lines, just packaged with the new squared connectors. They come in a four-pack, compared to the Lines that come with nine. You can buy expansion packs with three extra Lines for $69.99.

The Nanoleaf Lines work over Wi-Fi with the Nanoleaf app, where you can set schedules for automated lighting and design or use pre-set lighting scenes. A built-in Rhythm Music visualizer lets you sync the lights with music, and a desktop Screen Mirror app allows you to connect the lighting to your PC for more immersive gaming or movie watching.

Nanoleaf’s Lines can be used as home decor. They offer white light as well as full-color options. Image: Nanoleaf

The new Lines Squared work with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings and are a Thread border router. This means it can connect other compatible Thread products — such as Nanoleaf’s Essentials lighting line (both old and new) — to your Thread network and to the internet. Thread is a local, IP-based mesh protocol that claims to be faster and more reliable than other smart home wireless protocols.