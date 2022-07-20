Nanoleaf’s colorful smart lights and panels are up to 58 percent off

After Nanoleaf’s recent announcement of the new, limited edition Ultra Black Triangles to celebrate its 10th anniversary, it’s also running celebratory deals that run until July 24th. The smart home lighting company is discounting various starter kits (cleverly dubbed “smarter kits”) and various wall panel light expansion packs, with some getting discounts as hefty as 58 percent off. There’s a lot to browse on Nanoleaf’s site, but we’re highlighting the ones we feel are the best.

The biggest price drop is on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles, which are down to just $49.99 for a five-pack smarter kit at Amazon and Best Buy. These triangles may be tiny, but they’re easy to expand into much larger forms that are kind of cute.

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Nanoleaf’s smaller light panels come in different shapes and light up with over 16 million colors. Expansion kits can be added to create larger, abstract geometric shapes of light.

For the full-sized wall lights, the Nanoleaf Lines and Elements that offer a different aesthetic are selling at their lowest prices to date. On one hand, you have the Lines that give off a nightclub vibe, with a nine-light kit down to $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. On the other hand, you have the Nanoleaf Elements that have a more refined style, mixing a wooden look with white LEDs. Those are now down to $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nanoleaf may seem a little garish to some, but the app-connected lights are undeniably a unique addition to an existing smart home system. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and even IFTTT. Read our review of the Nanoleaf Lines here.

Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit The Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit comes with an adapter and nine LED light bars, allowing you to add color to your wall in a variety of patterns. The lights can also sync with your music and mirror the colors on your display or make use of an assortment of pre-loaded scenes via a companion app.

Nanoleaf Elements The Nanoleaf Elements represent a unique spin on smart lighting, with a wooden look that’s designed to be an attractive accent in your home even when they’re not illuminated. The LED panels can be arranged in a layout of your choosing, too.

Anker’s orb-shaped 637 MagGo magnetic charging station-meets-power strip is down to a new low of $69.99 at Amazon (click the on-page coupon) or directly from Anker (use code WSCPFLS15Q at checkout) for today only. This cute little thing is magnetic Qi charging business in the front, plug and port party in the back.

The star of the show is the magnetic wireless charging pad that sticks an iPhone 12 or 13 at a convenient upward angle for easy viewing on your desk as it charges. On the rear of the orb are three power outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It’s a little power smorgasbord designed to keep your desk or workspace a bit tidier with lots of charging on tap. The maximum output is 65W, which is enough to charge a MacBook Air via its USB-C port. But be mindful that if you have a ton of stuff plugged into the charging orb, you’re not going to get peak charging speeds.

Anker 637 MagGo magnetic charging station The orb-shaped Anker MagGo combines a desktop magnetic wireless charging stand for iPhone 12 and 13 models with a three-outlet power strip. It also has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a total of 65W of power output.

If you missed out on one of the best deals during Prime Day last week, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds selling for a new low of $198, you’ve got a chance to save even more. That is, if you’re cool with buying a refurbished model. Secondipity is selling the popular Sony noise-canceling earbuds in refurbished condition for $128.99 in either black or silver. I know secondhand earbuds may gross some folks out, but Secondipity claims that these should have minimal-to-no evidence of wear and tear. They come with original accessories. Plus, you get a 90-day warranty and a 30-day return window if they’re not up to snuff.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 don’t need much introduction around here. They are one of the best sets of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that you can buy today. They come in a compact case with wireless charging, and they sound excellent. The IPX4 water and sweat resistance add to their versatility, and they have a more refined look than comparably priced, fitness-focused buds. Read our review.

Sony WF-1000XM4 (refurbished) Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

More hump day deals:

If you missed the news yesterday, Samsung announced an Unpacked event coming August 10th, and it’s offering up to $200 credit if you put in a non-committal early reservation for what it’ll be announcing (hint: new foldable phones). You just need to sign up with your name and email address.

Woot has deals on PC stuff, including a small selection of pre-built desktops, monitors, and… Kindles? Hey, Woot, those aren’t PCs. But anyway, this round of discounts includes the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC GPU for $999.99 ($300 off its going rate).

The latest Theragun Pro percussive massager is $449.99 ($150 off) on a daily deal from Best Buy. That’s the lowest price for this app-connected muscle treatment device.

The Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, SD / microSD card slots, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports (one capable of 100W of power delivery) is $27.99 at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for 20 percent off.

For those in close proximity to a Micro Center store, you can reserve a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $164.99 ($85 off) for in-store pickup. That’s $5 less than its Prime Day price. Read our review .

. Samsung’s speedy 1TB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is still at its Prime Day price of $119.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. If you want to load it into your PlayStation 5, be sure to also get a heatsink.