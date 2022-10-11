Mythic Quest season 3 trailer mocks Apple’s Think Different ads

The trailer for season 3 of Mythic Quest, Apple TV Plus’ comedy show about game development, debuted on Tuesday, and as with previous seasons, it seems to tackle a lot of the big issues in game development today: the difficulty of adapting playable experiences into movies; having to deal with massive egos; and the metaverse. The season will mainly focus on Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy’s (Charlotte Nicdao) new studio, David (David Hornsby) taking on his leadership role at the titular Mythic Quest studio, and Brad (Danny Pudi) coming back from prison — and maybe discovering or doing something sinister.

Even though it’s Apple TV Plus show, there are a few jokes that poke fun at the company; the intro is a reference to the famous “Think Different” campaign, and a character talks about how they haven’t had a phone for months — almost unthinkable in a universe where everyone else is using the latest iPhone, Apple monitors, and AirPods Max… seemingly while using a PC. (That’s not surprising for a game dev, but if you’re not all in on Apple, you’ve probably got better headphone options).

Is this a metaverse? Image: Apple