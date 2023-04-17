Mysterious new Pokémon revealed for Scarlet and Violet DLC

The next iteration of the Pokémon anime has kicked off in Japan and it has already introduced us to a new species of Pokémon.

We don’t have a name yet, but it looks like a crystal-covered tortoise with giant shimmering eyes. The Pokémon Company confirmed that trainers will be able to learn more about the new Pokémon in the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The unnamed Pokémon first appeared in Pokémon Horizons: The Series in Japan, but fans stateside won’t be able to see it animated until the worldwide release hits later this year.

A newly discovered Pokémon appears in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for #PokemonScarletViolet! Its splendid aura is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but this Pokémon’s name and true nature are shrouded in mystery… pic.twitter.com/4PltEt9Yb6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 17, 2023

The information we do have hints that it could be the series’ next legendary Pokémon and that it’s tied to Terapagos somehow. Terapagos is one of five new Pokémon coming in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming expansion, alongside Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

Here is the official description of the mysterious new Pokémon, from The Pokémon Company:

This unknown Pokémon is reminiscent of the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, but its name and true nature are shrouded in mystery. It is small in stature and not particularly strong, but when push comes to shove, it can crystallize the energy in its body to form a protective shield. Apparently, it can also assume a dormant state when it feels that its life is in danger by pulling its head, limbs, and tail into its shell and making itself look like a jewel.​

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is the continuation of the Pokémon television series that takes place in Paldea. The series represents a huge departure from the history of Pokémon mainly because it is the first time Ash is not the protagonist of the series. Instead, it features a set of new protagonists named Liko and Roy, as they undertake a new Pokémon journey.