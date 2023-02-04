‘Myst’ 2021 remake is heading to iOS devices

The 20th century’s best-selling game is heading back to iOS. Just in time for Myst’s 30th anniversary this fall, developer Cyan Worlds announced this week that it’s bringing the of the classic point-and-click adventure game to iPhones and iPads. The port will support devices with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset or newer, meaning you can play the game with something as old as an iPhone XR or third-generation iPad Air.

From @cyanworlds, Myst Mobile, the mobile port of their legendary game Myst, is coming to iOS 📱 Visit the intriguing Myst Island, stunning and mysterious in equal measure, where a story of ruthless betrayal awaits 🏝️ Press/Creators: email in bio for review code etc. pic.twitter.com/DcLux4KqWu — Kris Wingfield-Bennett ♻️ (@kriswb) February 2, 2023

As notes, this won’t be Myst’s first appearance on mobile devices. In fact, you can buy the right now for $5. That said, the 2021 rerelease represents a significant upgrade over what was available previously on phones and tablets. In addition to greatly enhanced visuals, the remake features updated audio assets and an optional puzzle randomization feature that can help make the title feel fresh for Myst veterans. The new version will be free to download, allowing you to explore the game’s first location. If you want to play through the entire experience, you’ll need to pay for the full $15 version. Cyan hasn’t announced a release date just yet, but we imagine the studio will share that information before too long.