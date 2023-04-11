MW2, Warzone 2 Season 3 release time: When does the new season launch?

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 adds a bunch of new content such as game modes, maps, cosmetics, and more. Expect four new maps added to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer plus a variety of game modes returning to the weekly playlist rotation. Warzone 2.0 will receive a new game mode in Massive Resurgence and will see the return of Plunder midseason.

There is a lot of content dropping at the launch of season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, but there is even more to come throughout the season. Continue reading to find out when season 3 will release and what changes to expect.

What time does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 start?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3 launches on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

10 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 1 p.m. PDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 7 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 2 a.m. JST on April 13 for Tokyo

Season 3 is available to download now, so you can queue it up now ahead of the season’s launch.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 3?

Photoillustration: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Activision

A new Battle Pass introducing exclusive operators, weapons, and cosmetics

introducing exclusive operators, weapons, and cosmetics Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas join the operator roster with the purchase of the Battle Pass.

and join the operator roster with the purchase of the Battle Pass. The FJX Imperium (sniper) and Cronen Squall (battle rifle) can be gained through the Battle Pass at launch.

(sniper) and (battle rifle) can be gained through the Battle Pass at launch. Two sidearms will be added midseason.

will be added midseason. Gather trophies in the Trophy Hunt Event , which begins 48 hours after launch, and exchange them for rewards such as weapon blueprints, vehicles skins, and battle pass token tier skips in the Events tab.

, which begins 48 hours after launch, and exchange them for rewards such as weapon blueprints, vehicles skins, and battle pass token tier skips in the tab. Earn an exclusive set of camos during the Camo Challenge Event coming midseason.

coming midseason. BlackCell is a new battle pass offering that replaces the current battle pass bundle.

is a new battle pass offering that replaces the current battle pass bundle. Earn additional rewards through the Recruit a Friend program.

program. Unlock Prestige 13 (Level 650) and complete new challenges to earn Calling Cards.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 3?

Image: Activision

The fast-paced 2v2 game mode, Gunfight , makes its return with four different maps to play on.

, makes its return with four different maps to play on. Gunfight OSP (On-Site Procurement) will come midseason and will have players grab weapons and equipment around the map.

(On-Site Procurement) will come midseason and will have players grab weapons and equipment around the map. Three new 6v6 maps (Pelayo’s Lighthouse, Black Gold, Alboran Hatchery) and two new battle maps (Rohan Oil and Sattiq Cave Complex).

(Pelayo’s Lighthouse, Black Gold, Alboran Hatchery) and (Rohan Oil and Sattiq Cave Complex). Cranked returns to the weekly playlist rotation on launch.

returns to the weekly playlist rotation on launch. Face Off and GW Infected return to the weekly playlist rotation midseason.

and return to the weekly playlist rotation midseason. New multiplayer ranked play rewards based off ranked wins and end-of-season placement.

New Special Ops mission coming midseason.

mission coming midseason. New Raid Episode coming midseason.

What’s new in Warzone 2.0 season 3?

Image: Activision