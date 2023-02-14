MW2, Warzone 2 Season 2 release time: When does the new season launch?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 is the biggest update to both Call of Duty games since their release late last year.

The headliner is a new map in Warzone 2.0 — Ashika Island — as part of the return of Resurgence mode and a 1-v-1 Gulag experience.

Modern Warfare 2.0, meanwhile, sees four new maps and some fan-favorite modes — including Ranked Mode, Infected, Hardcore, and Gun Game.

In summary, for long-time Call of Duty fans, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s when Season 2 will release in your region, and what changes to expect.

What time does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 launch?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 launches on Feb. 15, 2023, at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. CET for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 5 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 2 a.m. JST on Feb. 16 for Tokyo

Based on previous seasons, the season 2 update should roll out around 24 hours ahead of the above times, hopefully giving you plenty of time to download.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2?

Though the season 2 battle pass will share various additions — new weapons, operators, and bundles among them — Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will add multiple new modes and features respectively.

Warzone 2.0 season 2 changes and additions

New Warzone 2.0 map Ashika Island as part of Resurgence mode, which sees respawns enabled as long as one player within the team is still alive.

Image: Activision

Mid-season, Ashika Island sees the addition of a new Search and Seizure contract (the latter going live mid-season), the Data Heist public event, and Redeploy Drones (a modern-day take on Caldera’s Redeploy Balloons).

Ashika Island will also be playable in DMZ mode, and a hidden new boss — the Bombmaker — can be found and fought for a new Weapons Case reward.

Elsewhere — Al Mazrah will receive a few new points of interest, there’s the return of 1-v-1 Gulag fights, adjustments to the in-match economy (increased ground loot values, reduced Contract rewards), more customizable Perk Packages, adjustments to Buy Station placements, and finally, all players will now start with 3-Plate Vests to give them an extra layer of protection.

Image; Activision

Modern Warfare 2 season 2 changes and additions

The long-awaited arrival of Ranked Play will kick off season 2 in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, complete with “CDL-approved rules, restrictions, maps, and modes”.

Four new maps are also available; Dome, Valderas Museum (both Core maps), Zaya Observatory, and Al Malik International (two larger scale Battle maps).

A number of classic modes return to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, including Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Hardcore, and Drop Zone (all at launch), as well as Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber (mid-season).

Image; Activision

Other season 2 changes and additions

Season 2 will launch with the ‘Path of the Ronin’ event, which can be completed by playing either Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare 2.

Five new weapons will be available across the season: the ISO Hemlock assault rifle, KV Broadside shotgun, and Dual Kodachis melee weapon (all at launch), as well as the Crossbow and Tempus Torrent marksman rifle (mid-season).

New Operators will be available as part of the season pass and store bundles, including the return of Modern Warfare’s Ronin.

Image; Activision

Mid-season will see episode 2 of the story-driven Raid mode, which will be detailed closer to launch.

For those hitting the limits of Prestige ranks, the max cap will increase to Prestige 10, or level 450.

If you’ve yet to try Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, here’s our thoughts from playing over the festive period; in short, it’s “(almost) too good to be free”.