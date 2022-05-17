Mutant Year Zero developer reveals new game, Miasma Chronicles

The developer behind Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden revealed its next game, Miasma Chronicles, during a livestream held by publisher 505 Games on Tuesday. Swedish studio The Bearded Ladies describe Miasma Chronicles as a tactical adventure set in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by a “savage force” known as the Miasma.

Miasma Chronicles stars Elvis, the protagonist who wields a mysterious and powerful glove that was gifted to him by his mother. That glove can control the Miasma — to a degree. Joining Elvis on his quest is his robotic older brother, who will aid our human hero on his search for answers.

Beyond the description and a brief teaser trailer, we don’t know much more about Miasma Chronicles. But it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.

The Bearded Ladies previously explored the tactical strategy game genre with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden in 2018 and Corruption 2029 in 2020.