Music and gaming continue to merge as producer BloodPop announces studio

The confluence of gaming and music continues as BloodPop — a producer known for working with the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé — has announced a new game studio. Called Genpop Interactive, the studio’s ambitious goal is to “drive forward the next-gen of music, fashion, and gaming culture.”

To start, the studio — which currently has a headcount of more than 25 developers — will be making a “third person shooter with novel movement and combat mechanics.” The studio’s first round of investors includes Ed Fries, co-creator of the original Xbox, and Japanese entertainment firm Good Smile Company. There aren’t really any other details, but in a statement, BloodPop said that the goal is to move beyond gaming and tap into broader pop culture:

At a time when low risk tolerance among established studios has resulted in predictable re-releases capitalizing on millennial nostalgia, Gen-Z is eager for new IP that speaks to them, and has a long legacy that defines their generation. Major studios have become complacent, relying on giving the Weekend at Bernie’s treatment to their old IP with their publicly traded necromancy. We aren’t just on a mission to create the next great game, but nurture the generation of popular culture.

Additionally, the studio released this piece of splash art:

Image: Genpop Interactive