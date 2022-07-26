MultiVersus, WB’s free-to-play crossover brawler, launches in open beta

MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games’ free-to-play fighting game starring characters from many WB universes, launched in open beta in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, and it has crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.

Technically, the open beta went live at 12PM ET, but there have been issues right from the start — I personally haven’t been able to get past the title screen at all. The developers have since put in the game in maintenance mode and are promising that “servers will be back online soon.”

Maintenance mode activated – servers will be back online soon, MVPs! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 26, 2022

MultiVersus is a 2D brawler where your goal is to rack up damage on your opponents and hit them off-screen. Up to four players can play at once, including in free-for-all matches and two-on-two team battles. If you’ve played Super Smash Bros., then the general mayhem of the fights should feel familiar. You can get an idea of how it all works in this gameplay trailer.

But also similar to Smash Bros., part of the fun of MultiVersus is the chance to pit characters from different fictional worlds against each other. Ever wondered who would win in a fight between Bugs Bunny, Batman, Arya Stark, and… LeBron James? MultiVersus lets you settle that score. You can check out the full roster here, and WB Games will continue to add new characters “in the months ahead.” (Two confirmed additions are Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty.)

Though MultiVersus will be free to play when it officially launches, you can already buy an in-game currency called gleamium to use on things like new characters and taunts. WB Games is also selling three levels of Founders Packs that come with escalating amounts of “character tickets,” gleamium, and other digital bonuses.

If you want to check out MultiVersus, you can download it for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. Though depending on when you read this, you might have to wait for the servers to come back online before you can jump into the game.