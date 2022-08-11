MultiVersus season 1 kicks off August 15th after a short delay

The first season of MultiVersus, Warner Bros.’ free-to-play take on a Super Smash Bros.-esque crossover fighter, will now begin on August 15th, developer Player First Games tweeted Thursday evening. The season had been scheduled to kick off on August 9th, but the studio announced last week that the launch had been delayed.

Alongside the news of the season start date, Player First Games announced that Morty from Rick and Morty will be joining the MultiVersus roster on August 23rd; his arrival had been pushed back last week as well. Player First Games also committed to adding “new modes and content” over the course of the season. Ahead of the season 1 delay, the Rick half of Rick and Morty was planned to be added sometime during the season, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case.

Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come! — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 12, 2022

MultiVersus launched in open beta in July. Rick and Morty will join an already packed roster that includes characters like Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, the Iron Giant, and LeBron James. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.