MultiVersus public open beta launches July 26, here’s how to download

It’s almost time for Shaggy to get in the ring with the likes of Batman and Superman. MultiVersus, the fighting game featuring a cast of characters from Warner Bros. properties, starts its public open beta on Tuesday, opening it up to the general public to dip their toes into the quirky fighting game.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play title from Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games. The game is in early access now and tries to distinguish itself from other popular fighting series, like Super Smash Bros., by introducing a team-based 2v2 format. The game will also unite loads of a platforms with full cross-play and cross-progression compatibility for a variety of consoles.

How do I sign up for the MultiVersus open beta?



The MultiVersus open beta is scheduled to begin on July 26 at noon EDT. MultiVersus uses a free-to-play model. As such, the open beta will be free to download with optional in-game purchases. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The developers confirmed the open beta will have cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms.

What’s included in the MultiVersus open beta?

The open beta will launch with a 2v2 team-based co-op mode, 1v1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, 1-4 player local matches, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, and with practice modes. As for fighters, here is the full list of characters launching with it:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC)

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Reindog, a new creature created for this game

Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and Taz are currently available as part of the early access preview rotation. However, when the open beta begins, Superman, Finn the Human, Garnet, and Reindog will be immediately unlocked as part of an updated rotation. The rest of the non-preview characters will be able to be unlocked through gameplay.

How long will the Beta last?

The developers currently have no end-date for the open beta, but the team promised it will continue to update the game with new characters, maps, and seasonal content in the following months. During San Diego Comic-Con, the developers announced that LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy and Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty would join the roster of fighters.

If you want more information on the open beta period, you can check out Player First Games’ FAQ on it.