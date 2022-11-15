MultiVersus patch adds Big Head Mode now, Marvin the Martian later

MultiVersus’ second season adds “Big Head Mode” to the Silly Queue, which the Super Smash Bros.-like fighter introduced just two weeks ago. It opens the way, appropriately enough, for Looney Tunes’ bug-eyed extraterrestrial — Marvin the Martian — to join the roster of playable fighters in the near future. Warner Bros. Games and Player First announced the addition on Tuesday.

Other season 2 highlights include a Game of Thrones stage, which will feature the Iron Throne, a remix of the series’ overture, and “Westeros-based hazards,” according to a news release. Who knows what that really entails, but we’re hoping for Septa Unella and her bell of shame.

As for Marvin, a statement on Tuesday indicated he’ll be packing his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, the device he intended to use to destroy the Earth (because “it obstructs my view of Venus”) beginning in 1948’s Haredevil Hare. Marvin will also summon a spaceship to harass his opponents.

Elsewhere, season 2’s patch does the following:

Streamlines the introductory tutorial, adding voice-over narration and removing a few steps.

Adds score-keeping to the Space Jam stage, though it is still only available in custom matches or the lab. What this means is that MultiVersus will keep track of baskets made on the stage’s goal. “Try for some difficult 3 pointers!,” Player First said.

Adds Bounce Pads, a Proximity Mine, and a drumstick which, when thrown at opponents, will turn them into chickens for a short time.

Season 2’s battle pass is already available, including variants of Tom & Jerry and Reindog. Those who pay to unlock the premium-level battle pass can also get “Astronaut Velma” (from Scooby Doo) and “Maestro Bugs,” an homage to Bugs’ many command performances of operas like “The Barber of Seville,” and “Kill Da Wabbit.”