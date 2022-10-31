MultiVersus patch 1.05 adds Black Adam, Arcade mode, and Silly Queue

Warner Bros.’ Smash-like MultiVersus welcomes DC antihero Black Adam to the roster on Monday, a release well-timed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film of the same name. But what may really change the hierarchy of power in MultiVersus is the release of two new modes: Arcade and Silly Queue.
Patch 1.05 for MultiVersus includes an alpha test version of Arcade mode, which pairs you and a friend with battling a series of variants — and a trio of bosses — from the crossover fighting game’s characters. There are three difficulty options for Arcade, and completing each will net players a bronze, silver, or gold star that you can show off on the character select screen. WB Games and Player First Games promises that the alpha is “just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features” to the mode.
Silly Queue is described as “pure unbridled chaos” in MultiVersus’ patch notes for version 1.05. The mode will be home to casual play, and include modifiers like Growth Spurt, where players will get bigger as they deal damage. Player First Games’ teases “giant monster battles” in the mode, and similarly weird new modifiers in the future.
Elsewhere in the update, players will find new Space Jam-inspired Tune Squad outfits for Bugs Bunny and Taz, a BMO announcer pack, and a long list of balance changes affecting 18 characters on the MultiVersus roster.
You can read the full balance changes and bug-fixes in the patch notes below.
Arya
Ground/Air Up Special
- Moved hit frames back 1 frame.
- Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.
Ground/Air Side Special:
Dagger Hitting Ally or enemy now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%
- Betrayal Signature Perk – dagger hitting ally now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%
- Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.
- Dash to dagger from minimum travel time increased to 0.275 seconds from 0.23 seconds.
Bug fix
Fixed bug where if an enemy died with the knife in them, it would remain in them when they respawned.
Batman
Air Down Attack
3 frames of endlag added
Bugs Bunny
Ground Side Attack
- Increased base knockback to 800 from 600 for the first 2 hits.
- Added 0.5 knockback scaling from 0 on first 2 hits.
Air Down Attack
- Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.
Finn
Ground/Air Neutral Special Attack
Removed errant hitbox on Finn’s body.
Air/Ground Neutral Special
(High-Five): 4 frames of endlag added
- High-Five had nearly instant recovery previously. This change should give it a small window to be punished.
Air Neutral Attack
- Increased whiff lag (whiff recovery) by 5 frames.
Garnet
Ground Side Attack:
- Added early cancel on hit for side to up attack combo.
- Increased side to down combo attack damage to 7 from 6 and knockback scaling to 15 from 12.
Ground/Air Neutral Special:
- Speed of stacking sing buff increased to 0.5 seconds from 0.75 seconds.
- Duration of sing buff stack increased to 5 seconds from 3.5 seconds.
Gizmo
Air Down Attack
Increased hitbox size to better match visuals.
Iron Giant
Removed experimental tag.
Air Down Attack
Branching into Side Ground Special (Grab) from landing delayed.
Side Ground Special:
Active hit frames startup delayed by 2 frames.
- These changes were done to prevent an infinite grab combo.
Jake
Air Down Attack:
- Start up active frames starts 1 frame later.
- Increased recovery by 3 frames after the third hit.
LeBron
Ground Down Attack
Attack now breaks armor when basketball is equipped.
Morty
Ground Side Attack:
Reduced hit pause to 0.175 seconds from 0.3 seconds when Hammer Perk is equipped.
Ground Side Attack:
Tweaks to make combo hit 2 more likely to connect.
Air Down Attack:
- Adjusted knockback angle to be more horizontal.
- Increased recovery by 1 frame.
General
Fixed a bug that was preventing equipped stickers from playing.
Rick
Removed experimental tag.
General
Fixed bug where held items would appear on the wrong hand.
Ground Neutral Special:
Fixed bug where you could infinitely summon meeseeks.
Ground/Air Side Special:
Fixed bug where enemies could dodge out of the portal and not be hit stunned.
Reindog
Ground Up Special
Fixed a bug where the crystal would not be visible if it exited the arena.
Air/Ground Neutral Special
Pulling ally while they are in the grace area of the Blastzone no longer rings out the ally
Ground/Air Down Special
Set the max size of Reindog’s fireball to be 7 times its initial size
Ground/Air Down Special
Reduced on cooldown fireball lifetime to 0.5 seconds from 1 second.
Ground/Air Down Special
On cooldown fireball no longer spawns a fire wall
- Spamming fireball even when it was on cooldown was always the right answer. These nerfs to the cooldown version of the fireball are designed to give it more of a consequence.
Ground Side Attack
Combo attack 1 knockback direction pushed up more
Air Down Attack
Knockback angle increased to be more horizontal
Air Side Special
Increased endlag (recovery) by 4 frames
Air Side Special
Moved back land canceling by 4 frames
Air Side Special
Increased hitbox size by 50%.
Shaggy
Ground/Air Down Special
Using Raged Sandwich removes rage buff
Air Down Attack
On Hit, Dodge and Jump branch pushed 4 frames later
Stripe
Air/Ground Neutral Special
Stripes gun reload will now take 14 seconds but will reload all 3 shots. Any shot will reset the reload time to 14 seconds
Air Forward Attack
5 frames of whiff recovery added to Forward Air
Air Forward Attack
Hitboxes on Forward Air will now not hit behind him
General
Leap perk reduced speed given from 50% to 35% and duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds
General
Updated Stripe’s move list to represent his gameplay.
Superman
General
Defense Meter Return per tick reduced to 5s from 6s
Air Side Special
Preventing falling after a successful throw
Air Up Special
Increased base knockback on down throw to 525 from 425.
- On low damage the down throw didn’t clear the opponent enough
Taz
General
Fixed bug where Taz would not be able to eat projectiles after being knocked out.
General
Fixed bug where chicken legs would spawn in the middle of the arena
General
Taz default taunt will now play sticker emotes.
General
Fixed bug where Taz could walk with an eaten enemy if he got hit right when he ate a fighter.
Tom And Jerry
Ground/Air Up Special
Fix for Jerry rocket functionality. It will now properly apply projectile perks to the first enemy fighter hit.
Ground/Air Up Special
Increased cork ammo from 2 to 3
Wonder Woman
Air Neutral Special
Fixed a bug where Wonder Woman using her lasso in air and then landing would cause the animation to not play.
Ground/Air Up Special
Fix for ground up special floating sometimes not triggering.