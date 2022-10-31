MultiVersus patch 1.05 adds Black Adam, Arcade mode, and Silly Queue

Warner Bros.’ Smash-like MultiVersus welcomes DC antihero Black Adam to the roster on Monday, a release well-timed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film of the same name. But what may really change the hierarchy of power in MultiVersus is the release of two new modes: Arcade and Silly Queue.

Patch 1.05 for MultiVersus includes an alpha test version of Arcade mode, which pairs you and a friend with battling a series of variants — and a trio of bosses — from the crossover fighting game’s characters. There are three difficulty options for Arcade, and completing each will net players a bronze, silver, or gold star that you can show off on the character select screen. WB Games and Player First Games promises that the alpha is “just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features” to the mode.

Silly Queue is described as “pure unbridled chaos” in MultiVersus’ patch notes for version 1.05. The mode will be home to casual play, and include modifiers like Growth Spurt, where players will get bigger as they deal damage. Player First Games’ teases “giant monster battles” in the mode, and similarly weird new modifiers in the future.

Elsewhere in the update, players will find new Space Jam-inspired Tune Squad outfits for Bugs Bunny and Taz, a BMO announcer pack, and a long list of balance changes affecting 18 characters on the MultiVersus roster.

You can read the full balance changes and bug-fixes in the patch notes below.

Arya

Ground/Air Up Special

Moved hit frames back 1 frame.

Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.

Ground/Air Side Special:

Dagger Hitting Ally or enemy now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%

Betrayal Signature Perk – dagger hitting ally now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50%

Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.

Dash to dagger from minimum travel time increased to 0.275 seconds from 0.23 seconds.

Bug fix

Fixed bug where if an enemy died with the knife in them, it would remain in them when they respawned.

Batman

Air Down Attack

3 frames of endlag added

Bugs Bunny

Ground Side Attack

Increased base knockback to 800 from 600 for the first 2 hits.

Added 0.5 knockback scaling from 0 on first 2 hits.

Air Down Attack

Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.

Finn

Ground/Air Neutral Special Attack

Removed errant hitbox on Finn’s body.

Air/Ground Neutral Special

(High-Five): 4 frames of endlag added

High-Five had nearly instant recovery previously. This change should give it a small window to be punished.

Air Neutral Attack

Increased whiff lag (whiff recovery) by 5 frames.

Garnet

Ground Side Attack:

Added early cancel on hit for side to up attack combo.

Increased side to down combo attack damage to 7 from 6 and knockback scaling to 15 from 12.

Ground/Air Neutral Special:

Speed of stacking sing buff increased to 0.5 seconds from 0.75 seconds.

Duration of sing buff stack increased to 5 seconds from 3.5 seconds.

Gizmo

Air Down Attack

Increased hitbox size to better match visuals.

Iron Giant

Removed experimental tag.

Air Down Attack

Branching into Side Ground Special (Grab) from landing delayed.

Side Ground Special:

Active hit frames startup delayed by 2 frames.

These changes were done to prevent an infinite grab combo.

Jake

Air Down Attack:

Start up active frames starts 1 frame later.

Increased recovery by 3 frames after the third hit.

LeBron

Ground Down Attack

Attack now breaks armor when basketball is equipped.

Morty

Ground Side Attack:

Reduced hit pause to 0.175 seconds from 0.3 seconds when Hammer Perk is equipped.

Ground Side Attack:

Tweaks to make combo hit 2 more likely to connect.

Air Down Attack:

Adjusted knockback angle to be more horizontal.

Increased recovery by 1 frame.

General

Fixed a bug that was preventing equipped stickers from playing.

Rick

Removed experimental tag.

General

Fixed bug where held items would appear on the wrong hand.

Ground Neutral Special:

Fixed bug where you could infinitely summon meeseeks.

Ground/Air Side Special:

Fixed bug where enemies could dodge out of the portal and not be hit stunned.

Reindog

Ground Up Special

Fixed a bug where the crystal would not be visible if it exited the arena.

Air/Ground Neutral Special

Pulling ally while they are in the grace area of the Blastzone no longer rings out the ally

Ground/Air Down Special

Set the max size of Reindog’s fireball to be 7 times its initial size

Ground/Air Down Special

Reduced on cooldown fireball lifetime to 0.5 seconds from 1 second.

Ground/Air Down Special

On cooldown fireball no longer spawns a fire wall

Spamming fireball even when it was on cooldown was always the right answer. These nerfs to the cooldown version of the fireball are designed to give it more of a consequence.

Ground Side Attack

Combo attack 1 knockback direction pushed up more

Air Down Attack

Knockback angle increased to be more horizontal

Air Side Special

Increased endlag (recovery) by 4 frames

Air Side Special

Moved back land canceling by 4 frames

Air Side Special

Increased hitbox size by 50%.

Shaggy

Ground/Air Down Special

Using Raged Sandwich removes rage buff

Air Down Attack

On Hit, Dodge and Jump branch pushed 4 frames later

Stripe

Air/Ground Neutral Special

Stripes gun reload will now take 14 seconds but will reload all 3 shots. Any shot will reset the reload time to 14 seconds

Air Forward Attack

5 frames of whiff recovery added to Forward Air

Air Forward Attack

Hitboxes on Forward Air will now not hit behind him

General

Leap perk reduced speed given from 50% to 35% and duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

General

Updated Stripe’s move list to represent his gameplay.

Superman

General

Defense Meter Return per tick reduced to 5s from 6s

Air Side Special

Preventing falling after a successful throw

Air Up Special

Increased base knockback on down throw to 525 from 425.

On low damage the down throw didn’t clear the opponent enough

Taz

General

Fixed bug where Taz would not be able to eat projectiles after being knocked out.

General

Fixed bug where chicken legs would spawn in the middle of the arena

General

Taz default taunt will now play sticker emotes.

General

Fixed bug where Taz could walk with an eaten enemy if he got hit right when he ate a fighter.

Tom And Jerry

Ground/Air Up Special

Fix for Jerry rocket functionality. It will now properly apply projectile perks to the first enemy fighter hit.

Ground/Air Up Special

Increased cork ammo from 2 to 3

Wonder Woman

Air Neutral Special

Fixed a bug where Wonder Woman using her lasso in air and then landing would cause the animation to not play.

Ground/Air Up Special

Fix for ground up special floating sometimes not triggering.