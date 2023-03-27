MultiVersus’ open beta is shutting down, but the game is set to return in 2024

While MultiVersus is offline, you can still play the game’s training room and local matches, and you can use any characters and in-game cosmetics you have unlocked. (If you want to be able to mess around with the offline features, you’ll need to download the game from digital storefronts before April 4th.) Any progress you have already made will carry over when the game is available again in 2024. But you won’t be able to get refunds due to the closure, according to an FAQ page, which might be frustrating for players who spent money on a game that they soon won’t be able to play online for months.