MultiVersus leak says Beetlejuice, Wicked Witch joining the game

Add Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to MultiVersus’ invitation list. The two aren’t confirmed, but more datamining — on top of Monday’s surprise announcement of two more characters — has fans on the hunt for more clues in Warner Bros.’ ensemble brawler.

MultiVersus leaker AisulMV shared voice clips on Monday suggesting the Witch would at least be a guest announcer, and Beetlejuice speaks to her directly. The Twitter video revealing Beetlejuice’s dialogue was taken down by Twitter on a copyright owner’s demand, which of course only piques fans’ collective curiosity more.

On Monday, Player First Games and Warner Bros. confirmed that Shazam nemesis Black Adam and Gremlins villain Stripe will soon join the game. MultiVersus’ first season of content also launched on Monday.

The latest leak adds to a sizable list of unconfirmed characters that has been circulating since March. Officially, there are 17 playable MultiVersus characters right now, and three more confirmed — Stripe and Black Adam at unspecified dates, and Morty from Rick and Morty arriving on Monday, Aug. 23. The characters can be unlocked with MultiVersus’ in-game currency earned by playing, or the premium currency sold in the free-to-play game’s marketplace.

MultiVersus is available for download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.