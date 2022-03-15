‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer reveals a June 8th premiere on Disney+

one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to this year, will premiere on June 8th. Disney also revealed a trailer for the series. It centers around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American whose idol is Captain Marvel.
It’s not too much of a spoiler to say that Kamala gains cosmic powers of her own, such as super strength and a shapeshifting ability, seemingly through mystical bracers. On top of becoming a superhero, Kamala has to contend with more ordinary aspects of life as a teenager, including high school, crushes, career counseling and parents.
Ms. Marvel (who’ll be familiar to those who’ve read the comics or played ) is the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. She’ll also appear in The Marvels, which is scheduled to hit theaters .
Before Ms. Marvel premieres, Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Issac, will . On Wednesday, all the MCU shows that were previously — including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage — .
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.