It can be hard to pick up a superhero series when its lead character is indelibly associated with a singular creator or creative team — as Kamala Khan is with G. Willow Wilson and Adrien Alphona. But I think YA author Samira Ahmed and artist Andrés Genolet (Runaways) are off to a great start.

Everybody seems to be going on parallel universe-hopping adventures these days, but only Ms. Marvel is unexpectedly transported to the Bollywood version of the Marvel Universe.

What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? We’ll tell you. Welcome to Monday Funnies, The Hamden Journal’s weekly list of the books that our comics editor enjoyed this past week. It’s part society pages of superhero lives, part reading recommendations, part “look at this cool art.” There may be some spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edition, read this.)

In Ahmed and Genolet’s new five-issue miniseries, Kamala gets caught up in an accident with her cousin’s wormhole machine and winds up in a Jersey City where everyone acts like a Bollywood movie — it rules. And I seriously doubt it’ll be the last weird Marvel Earth that the series will visit.

Image: Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo/DC Comics

This week’s Nightwing, equipped with no fewer than 10 double-page spreads, was a single contiguous image from front to back, telling the story of our hero rescuing his puppy from some dastardly mobsters.

Image: Kieron Gillen, Esad Ribić/Marvel Comics

Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s Eternals — maybe the best the series has ever been, including Kirby’s run — is back. With the revelation that every time an Eternal is resurrected it costs a random human life, the immortal, unstoppable Ikaris is struggling to learn to fight like his death has consequences.

Image: Tom King, Bilquis Evely/DC Comics

Every month there’s a new issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and every month artist Bilquis Evely and colorist Matheus Lopes absolutely kill it.

Image: Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez/Marvel Comics

With every issue of Defenders, the titular team has traveled back to the next earliest incarnation of the Marvel Universe, and as they do, Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez have remade the world in simpler form — until this issue where they arrive in a place where boiled down archetypes of all of Marvel’s heroes and villains slug it out eternally on a vast battle plain, and the manipulation of the colors cyan, magenta, yellow, and black allow you to control reality.

Needless to say, this rips.

Image: Cliff Chiang/DC Comics

Absolutely one of the most fun and best-looking comics on stands today is Catwoman: Lonely City. This has got big Batman: The Animated Series vibes, in a stylishly rendered near-future Gotham City where old characters take new roles — and Selina Kyle and Killer Croc are rooming together and training-montaging for the ultimate heist.

Also I just love Croc’s smushed face.