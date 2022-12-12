MrBeast is joining Fortnite with his own skins and a $1 million challenge

MrBeast, who recently became the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube, is the next person to join Fortnite’s Icon Series. The creator made a brief appearance in a trailer for Fortnite’s newest season, and Epic Games is now confirming that not only will MrBeast be getting his own Fortnite skins, but also a MrBeast-themed in-game competition with a $1 million prize.

If you want to practice before the challenge takes place, the custom island will be live on December 13th at 9AM ET at the island code 7990-6907-8565. The challenge itself will happen on December 17th from 12PM to 3PM ET, and you try as many times as you like to get your five best scores.

MrBeast’s in-game skins (there are two you can buy, each with two different styles), themed accessories, and custom emote will be available from the item shop a few days before the challenge starts. You can grab those starting December 14th at 7PM ET.

It’s the hat from the videos! Image: Epic Games