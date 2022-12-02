Motorola’s Edge 30 Fusion is coming to the US in Pantone’s Viva Magenta

The Edge 30 Fusion comes with upper-midrange specs, including a previous-gen flagship Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G. That’ll still be plenty powerful in 2023, especially with the 12GB of RAM this particular variant comes with. There’s a 6.55-inch, 1080p OLED display with a top 144Hz refresh rate, a stabilized 50-megapixel main camera, a 4,400mAh battery, and fast 68W wired charging.

The Pantone logo is a bit much, but that vegan leather finish? On point. Image: Motorola

Those are all well and good for the upper limits of midrange phones, but more importantly: a magenta phone! According to Motorola, the back panel features a “delightfully soft vegan leather finish.” You probably won’t want to put a case on this one, and hopefully, that textured back panel will provide a little extra grip. Fashion and function. There is a very prominent Pantone logo on the back panel, which is kind of an eyesore, but at least it will communicate to everyone around you that your phone is not merely magenta; it is Pantone-blessed magenta.