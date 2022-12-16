Motorola ThinkPhone leak shows off a Lenovo ThinkPad-like phone

Have you always wanted the same carbon fiber Lenovo ThinkPad design in a phone? Well you might be in luck soon because leaked images of a “ThinkPhone by Motorola” over at The Tech Outlook (spotted by Android Police) show a handset with the exact carbon-fiber styling of Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops. Motorola owner Lenovo is even using the traditional ThinkPad font on the ThinkPhone.

The leaked specs suggest the ThinkPhone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip inside with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. That’s not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip that’s just starting to appear in new devices, but the same chip announced in May that’s been shipping in handsets from Honor, Oppo, and Xiaomi ever since.

The ThinkPhone uses faux carbon fiber styling like a ThinkPad. Image: The Tech Outlook

The ThinkPhone is also expected to ship with a 6.6-inch OLED display (1800 x 2400) capable of 144Hz and HDR, a front-facing 32-megapixel camera, and a triple camera array at the rear with a 50-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.