Motorola teases phone with 200-megapixel camera as Razr rumors mount

Motorola could have not one, but two very interesting smartphones launching in China next month. The company has teased the first in a Weibo post, which promises to be one of the first phones in the world with a 200-megapixel camera. It could be joined by a third-generation foldable Razr, too. Motorola’s general manager Shen Jin recently posted a cryptic teaser for the new foldable on Weibo, which appeared to show a silhouette of a device unfolding.

The smartphone with the 200-megapixel camera has reportedly been developed under the codename “Frontier,” and has leaked a couple of times in recent months. In January, WinFuture posted several renders of the device along with a more-or-less complete set of specs. The phone’s all-important main camera will reportedly be using Samsung’s 200-megapixel sensor announced last September, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

Other rumored specs include a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast-charging or 50W wireless fast-charging. A photograph of the phone was allegedly posted to Weibo in March.

Meanwhile, Motorola’s Shen Jin appeared to confirm that the company was developing a third-generation Razr late last year, and images of the device leaked earlier this month. The device still looks like a clamshell-style foldable, but it could have a tweaked design that removes the previous device’s large “chin,” and moves its power button with fingerprint sensor round to the right of the phone.

But the biggest upgrade for the new Razr appears to be internal, with the device expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, announced just days ago. The 200-megapixel cameraphone is expected to use the same chip. It’s a big step up for Motorola’s foldable in particular, whose previous generations have used midrange processors from Qualcomm that have resulted in slow performance.

There’s currently no word on if, or when, either phone might launch or release outside of China. But when Motorola announced its recent Edge Plus, it launched the phone in China at the end of 2021 under the name Edge X30, only to bring it to the US earlier this year. If it uses a similar approach here, we could see both new devices released stateside before the end of 2022.