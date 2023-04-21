Mother’s Day gift ideas: board games, movies, tech, games, and more

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 14. The moms in your life may tell you that they don’t want a gift, but would they turn one down? Probably not. It’s important to recognize their around-the-clock efforts, so on this national day of recognition, give some of your time to a mom or moms who’d like to hear from you or see you, and maybe snag them a fun gift, too.

If you happen to be shopping online, we’ve put together this list of gift ideas that can arrive in a matter of days. It was developed thanks to suggestions from several The Hamden Journal staffers, some of whom know very cool moms who like anime and video games, which makes shopping for them super easy. But let’s be real: Most of our moms aren’t that simple to shop for. We hope that these ideas help you out a little bit.

Codenames Prices taken at time of publishing. On one hand, Codenames is surprisingly simple to explain. On the other, it’s deceptively complex once you start playing and realize that you’ve never connected two words in your life. Come for the spy intrigue, stay for the bonkers associations you’ll have to pull out of your ass.

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PlayStation) Prices taken at time of publishing. Turn-based JRPGs may require a huge time investment, but Octopath Traveler 2 is among the easiest to pick up and put down, not to mention one of the most engaging and fun games of 2023 so far.

Whisper of the Heart (Blu-ray + DVD) Prices taken at time of publishing. Whisper of the Heart evokes nostalgic feelings for a girlhood summer in 1995 Tokyo that you never thought you were capable of. Also, you’ll never listen to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” the same way again.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer Prices taken at time of publishing. This wireless photo printer can print photos with effects from your phone via an app. It can also connect to your Nintendo Switch console to immortalize your favorite gaming moments.

Nintendo Switch OLED Prices taken at time of publishing. The Nintendo Switch OLED upgrades the handheld console with better audio, a 7-inch OLED display, and an improved kickstand.

Mandalorian Grogu + Grogu Pram pet beds Prices taken at time of publishing. Listen, your pets don’t get to make the call when it comes to where they’ll sleep. If you want them to sleep inside of a Grogu head, or in Grogu’s Pram, then darn it, that’ll have to do.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Prices taken at time of publishing. Tune into your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, TV shows, or games while tuning out everything else thanks to the AirPods Pro 2’s effective noise cancellation.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Complete Guide Prices taken at time of publishing. Learn all that there is to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch. This guide breaks down every collectible, making it a great companion while playing the game.

Lego flower bouquet Prices taken at time of publishing. This 756-piece Lego flower bouquet may not replace the real thing for some moms, but at least this arrangement can live forever once it’s assembled.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s little that you can’t do with the iPad Mini. On this handy tablet, you can browse social media, watch TV shows and movies, and catch up on comics and manga.

LectroFan white noise machine Prices taken at time of publishing. There’s nothing relaxing about the look of LectroFan’s white noise machine, but if you value the drone of serene nothingness (either to sleep or concentrate), it’ll quickly become a favorite item.

Eater Wine Club subscription Prices taken at time of publishing. Paying $70 will get you two bottles of wine per month, curated by experts. Eater is our sister site, focused on all things fine dining.

Airbnb gift card Prices taken at time of publishing. Sometimes, the right gift isn’t a thing, but instead an excuse to get out of town for a while. With an Airbnb gift card, let mom take some time to recharge.

Steam Deck Prices taken at time of publishing. Valve’s handheld PC can play loads of games from Steam, including Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Prices taken at time of publishing. With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can stream Xbox games over the cloud to a range of devices, like phones and tablets. All you need is a controller.