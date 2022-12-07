Most Twitter users can no longer create new “Moments”

Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. , the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support , adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.

The end of Twitter Moments is unsurprising for a few reasons. Even before Elon Musk bought the company, Twitter had begun to move away from the feature. In 2018, the company removed the ability to create Moments within its . “When features aren’t used as often, we’ll remove them, so we can focus on building other products you’ll love,” Twitter .

Following , it’s likely Moments was identified as a feature that didn’t mesh with his vision for the platform. The billionaire has repeatedly said he aims to simplify Twitter while simultaneously transforming it into a “.” The website’s “” labels were an early victim of the former inclination. The fact Twitter lost most of its moderation team during its probably made it even easier for the company to decide to stop supporting Moments.