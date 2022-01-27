Mortal Kombat’s Greg Russo to write, direct System Shock TV series

Mortal Kombat screenwriter Greg Russo is trading in fatalities for psionic upgrades with his next project, a live-action television series based on the sci-fi survival horror game System Shock. Russo has been tapped to write and direct the adaptation of the iconic survival-horror RPG series for Binge, a gaming entertainment streaming service set to launch in 2022.

Released in 1994, the original System Shock follows the story of an unnamed hacker who, after awakening aboard the derelict Citadel Station in the year 2072, is forced to contend with murderous cyborgs, horrific mutants, and a malevolent AI hell-bent on the domination of Earth known as SHODAN. Its 1999 sequel, System Shock 2, went on to become a cult favorite and inspired several spiritual successors, including the BioShock series and 2017’s Prey. A second sequel, System Shock 3, was announced back in 2015 but no release window has been confirmed since.

In addition to writing and directing, Russo will executive produce the series alongside Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman of Nightdive Studios, the current rights holders of the System Shock franchise. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life,” said Russo. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it.”

Yesterday, Warner Bros. announced that a sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie is currently in development and that Jeremy Slater, head writer for the upcoming Moon Knight TV series, has been tapped to write. No cast or release date have been announced for the System Shock TV series at this time.