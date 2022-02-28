Morbius trailer should be the last before the movie releases on April 1

For a Living Vampire, Morbius certainly hasn’t shown many signs of life. But at least the Sony Marvel movie’s most recent delay means that there’s time for at least one more trailer. Much like the previous trailers, this one has plenty of footage of Jared Leto being a vampire and not enough of Michael Keaton doing his Vulture thing. Morbius is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1 … at least for now.

This trailer doesn’t contain too much new footage, which isn’t surprising since we’ve been getting trailers for this movie for over two years now. Dr. Michael Morbius is a regular-ish doctor who gets turned into a vampire and decides to basically fight crime. The trailer does give us out best look yet at Matt Smith, who plays Loxias Crown the movie’s villain. Sadly the trailer doesn’t explain which Spider-Man universe the movie actually takes pace in.

Along with Jared Leto and Michael Keaton, Morbius will also star Jared Harris (The Terror) as Emil Nikols, and Tyrese Gibson (Fast 5) as Simon Stroud. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life) and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also wrote 2017’s surprisingly good Power Rangers movie together.