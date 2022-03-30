Morbius post-credits scenes reveal a larger Spider-Man universe

Morbius has finally arrived, and Marvel’s (living!) vampire doctor has some personal demons to deal with in his debut film. But just because the movie keeps things small, doesn’t mean it can’t tie into a larger world in one way or another.

While most of Morbius is rooted in the doctor’s battling his own bloodthirstiness and Matt Smith’s villain, the post credits widen the scope a bit and set up for an expansive future and a few familiar faces.

Morbius has two mid-credits scenes, one that takes place shortly after the credits begin, and another that happens a few minutes later. There is not a scene at the very end of the final credits.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers from Morbius.]

Image: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Morbius’ post-credits scenes connect the movie to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, sort of like the teaser scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This one, however, is a little more confusing.

The first of the movie’s two stingers cuts to a shot of New York City, just as a giant purple rift appears in the sky — which is presumably the effect of Doctor Strange’s spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. We then cut to the inside of an empty prison cell, just seconds before Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) appears from thin air, inside of it. He checks himself out in the mirror, seemingly because he looks a bit different than he did before, but seems satisfied by whatever he finds. We then see a brief news report that says that a man named Adrian Toomes was found inside an empty jail cell and will soon be released. It’s not really clear when this takes place in relation to the plot of the movie.

The movie’s second after-credits scene shows Morbius, well after the events of the movie, driving a sports car in the middle of an open road with fields on either side. He suddenly gets out and feels his bat sonar tingling before Toomes’ Vulture appears in a slightly altered version of his wing suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two have a brief chat where Toomes admits he has no idea how he got here, but he thinks it has something to do with Spider-Man. More importantly, Toomes says that he thinks some people like him and Morbius should team up and “do some good.”

It seems pretty clear that these scenes are set ups for an eventual Sinister Six movie. In fact, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa suggested as much in an interview with CinemaBlend. We also know, thanks to a few jokes, that Morbius takes place in the same universe as the events of both Venom movies. Thanks to the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we also know that Eddie Brock is back in this same universe — that is, the Morbius universe, which is where Vulture also lives now. So Venom could be another possible member of the new team.

However, these scenes are extremely confusing, in large part because they seem to have nothing to do with the movie that came before them. They raise a number of unanswered questions.

For one thing, we know Eddie Brock returned, too, but it seems that the news media is somehow only aware of Toomes’ odd appearance, so it’s possible not many people were involved or noticed the disappearances and reappearances. We also don’t know how this works, since it seems like Toomes is the only person shown to be affected by Doctor Strange’s spell who didn’t end up back in his own universe when it was undone.

Finally, it’s not really clear whether there is a Spider-Man in this universe! The first few Morbius trailers featured posters of Spider-Man, but they weren’t actually present in the final film, so who knows exactly who this universe’s Sinister Six would actually fight.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait for more Sinister Six news for now, but as of 2018, writer Drew Goddard still expressed interest in the project.