Moon Knight has an economical Easter egg: free Moon Knight comics

One would expect that Moon Knight, the Disney Plus series, would have many connections to Moon Knight, the Marvel Comics superhero that it’s based on. But Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Comics have taken things a step farther by secretly embedding free Moon Knight comics in the show itself.

Last week, curious fans decided to actually test out the QR code that appears next to a sarcophagus in the museum workplace of show lead Steven Grant. Lo and behold, it was indeed functional.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

This week, another QR code appeared in the second episode of Moon Knight, “Summon the Suit,” on the door of a storage unit.

Both links point straight to a page on Marvel.com that appears to be updating with a new free-to-read Moon Knight comic every week. So far, any fan who visits the page can read issues #32 and #33 of Werewolf by Night — Marvel’s foremost book of lycanthropic horror of the 1970s. Those issues are more famous today for being the very first Moon Knight story ever told, in which the Fist of Khonshu was hired to capture Jack Russell, the titular werewolf. (Moon Knight has evolved considerably since.)

Will more issues be added as Moon Knight continues its six-episode run on Disney Plus? Odds seem pretty good, and there are plenty of more modern (and representative of the inspirations for Moon Knight) issues to be included. The page also offers a promo code, “KHONSHU,” for 80% off a new subscriber’s first month of Marvel Unlimited.