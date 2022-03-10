Moon Knight featurette: show is ‘Fight Club meets Indiana Jones’

With Moon Knight’s release just around the corner (the end of the month), Marvel is once again teasing us with new drips of information. On Thursday, they dropped new posters — featuring the many looks of Oscar Isaac in his full Moon Knight get up — and a new featurette.

The interview snippets don’t offer a lot of new information, particularly if you’re already familiar with who Moon Knight is (a veteran with dissociative identity disorder who becomes a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu after a near-death experience). But they do offer a glimpse of behind-the-scenes footage, and some new shots from the show, like Marc/Steven in Egypt (presumably), and lots more of the skull-headed god Khonshu.

Isaac also says that he sees Moon Knight as a “serious character study” of one of Marvel’s darkest heroes yet.

“Our job was to put a lens on the things that had the most dramatic juice,” Isaac says in the featurette. “And ultimately, take the mental health aspect incredibly seriously.”



Grid View











Image: Marvel Studios







Image: Marvel Studios







Image: Marvel Studios









Among the new footage we get is Isaac falling as Steven but hitting the ground as Mr. Knight. The pale suit and white mask look he lands in is one of the many phases of Moon Knight, which Marvel also teased in their new poster drops.

May Calamawy, who plays Layla in the series, calls Moon Knight’s tone “Fight Club meets Indiana Jones,” which is a pretty compelling mashup if Disney can pull it off. Ethan Hawke, who plays Arthur Harrow, says, “Every aspect of this show has a duality, and we’ve shifted the paradigm,” which is word salad.

Moon Knight is written by Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and directed by Mohamed Diab (Amira). After Moon Knight, Disney Plus will also get She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel (due out this summer), plus the second season of What If …? and the I Am Groot shorts series.