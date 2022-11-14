Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter revolves around Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), a brilliant young Black girl whose massive intellect is just one of her many gifts. In addition to being an inventive super scientist in the making, Lunella shares a psychic bond with a massive crimson T-rex known as Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), whom she accidentally summons to present-day New York City when one of her experiments goes haywire.