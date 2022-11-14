Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s theme song has no business being this good

by

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter revolves around Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), a brilliant young Black girl whose massive intellect is just one of her many gifts. In addition to being an inventive super scientist in the making, Lunella shares a psychic bond with a massive crimson T-rex known as Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), whom she accidentally summons to present-day New York City when one of her experiments goes haywire.

Correction November 14th, 6:00PM ET: An earlier version of this post incorrectly listed Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s co-creators, but they are actually the series’ co-executive producers alongside Steve Loter. We regret the error.