MLB’s latest streaming deal brings Sunday games to Peacock

Major League Baseball and NBCUniversal’s Peacock have reached a deal that will see 18 games throughout the 2022-23 season broadcast on the streaming service, per the latter’s tweet Thursday.

The listed Sunday games will start between 11:30 am and noon ET, earlier than they would have in the past (sorry West Coast), so as to minimize interference with the Sunday afternoon games that start at 1 pm ET. The MLB already has an existing partnership with ESPN for the broadcast rights to Sunday Night Baseball. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will reportedly be a Peacock exclusive this season was well.

Though the details of the arrangement have not yet formally been announced, Forbes reported in March that this will likely be a 2-year deal worth $30 million annually, available only on Peacock’s premium $10/month tier and exclusive, in that only local market viewers will be able to watch without ponying up for a subscription — at least for that month the game you want to watch is airing. Additionally, MLB has struck a deal with Apple TV+ to broadcast its Friday Night Doubleheaders, those games start at 7pm ET, just like ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball matchups.

All of this broadcast hodgepodge is in addition to the MLB’s existing MLB.TV streaming service as well as a rumored “national service” that would purportedly eliminate local blackouts for streamers and attract fans from among cord-cutters. In all, the MLB’s national media deals will total $1.96 billion this season, a 26 percent increase from last year, per Forbes. So if you want to watch out-of-market baseball this year, you’d better have your password list and debit card ready.