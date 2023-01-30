MLB The Show 23 release date, cover star, and pre-orders announced

MLB The Show returns in late March for the third straight year as a cross-platform baseball simulation, developed by Sony San Diego, which has delivered the series annually for 15 years. For this year’s cover star, Sony turned to the first Bahamas-born player to make a Major League Baseball All-Star roster.

Here’s everything we know about MLB The Show 23.

When does MLB The Show 23 come out?

MLB The Show 23’s release date is March 28. Pre-orders will open on Feb. 6. Major League Baseball opening day is March 30.

What platforms are MLB The Show 23 available on?

MLB The Show 23’s main editions will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, whose buyers will also get downloadable versions of the game for PS4 and Xbox One, respectively.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions, along with Nintendo Switch, do not have all the features of the two main editions. The MLB The Show franchise supports cross-platform multiplayer among all versions.

MLB The Show 23 will again be available on launch day to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Are there special editions of MLB The Show available?

Monday’s livestream reveal did not mention special editions. The official MLB The Show website so far only lists the standard editions for the five platforms. The Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions will cost $59.99. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions cost $69.99 and come with 5 card packs (used in the Diamond Dynasty mode) and 10,000 Stubs (an in-game currency used in Diamond Dynasty and Road to the Show).

In the past, MLB The Show has also offered digital deluxe editions that include additional premium in-game content and a four-day weekend early-access preview.

Who is on the cover of MLB The Show 23?

Jazz Chisholm (full name: Jasrado Prince Hermis Arrington Chisholm, Jr.), the 24-year-old, Bahamas-born star for the Miami Marlins, features on the cover of MLB The Show 23 for all versions.

Chisholm’s first full season came in 2021; in a 2022 season cut in half by injury, Chisholm was selected to the National League All-Star team, though he did not play in that game. Originally a starting second baseman, the Marlins plan to move Chisholm to the outfield after acquiring Luis Arraez (also a middle infield All-Star in 2022) from the Minnesota Twins on Jan. 20.

Chisholm is also a member of Great Britain’s national baseball team, competing for them in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He has confirmed that he will play for Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball classic, which will be held March 8-21 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Miami, and Phoenix.