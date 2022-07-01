Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passes away after battle with cancer

The YouTube streamer Technoblade, one Minecraft’s most celebrated personalities, has died following his battle with cancer. The announcement of the 23-year-old’s passing was posted Thursday in a video titled “so long nerds.”

Technoblade, whose real name was only known to be Alex, left a final statement for his audience, which his father read in the video. “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” he said in the message. “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

His father added his own remarks to let viewers know how much they meant to his son. Technoblade’s merch store will remain open and will be run by his family, with a portion of the profits going to curesarcoma.org, which is dedicated to fighting cancer. Sarcoma is a form of cancer that is very rare in adults, but accounts for about 20% of childhood cancers.

Technoblade’s family also gave a statement at the end of the video.

Image: Technoblade

Technoblade, in a video titled “where I’ve been,” told his YouTube community that he had stage four cancer in August 2021. In the video, he explained his situation and his bleak prognosis, but with the characteristic positivity and humor for which he was known in streaming Minecraft.

Primarily known for his YouTube content, Technoblade streamed and recorded content mostly on the server Hypixel, and made content on the popular Dream SMP server. While his content included all of Minecraft’s offerings, he was perhaps most famous for his talent in the game’s PvP. He often played with other Minecraft stars, including Wilbur Soot and TommyInnit, who both tweeted tributes to him.

Many other streaming personalities, some of them the biggest in gaming, also paid tribute to Technoblade. Streamers like Ludwig, Pokimane, and JSchlatt all posted their condolences, grief, and admiration on Twitter.

Both the Hypixel and Dream SMP servers also posted tributes to Technoblade, and expressed their gratitude that he was such an influential part of their communities.