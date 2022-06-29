Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix sci-fi movie directed by the Russo brothers

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new Netflix film from the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The Electric State is a retro-futuristic sci-fi movie that follows Brown, a robotic companion, and an “eccentric drifter” as she travels through the American West in search of her brother, Netflix said in its casting announcement.

Away from the involvement of Brown and the Russo brothers, the most interesting aspect of The Electric State is that it’s based on an illustrated book by Simon Stålenhag. Stålenhag is the artist behind some incredible retro futuristic illustrations, and his other books include Tales from the Loop, which Amazon recently adapted into a TV series of its own.

Since this is 2022, Chris Pratt is obviously reportedly in talks to join its cast, according to The Wrap, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote Infinite War and Endgame, have written the script. Production is reportedly due to kick off this fall in Atlanta.

The Electric State is just one of many projects the Russo brothers have embarked upon with Netflix. They both contributed to (but did not direct) 2020’s Extraction, and have a new film The Gray Man coming to the streaming service next month. They were also attached to executive produce an animated series based on the collectable card game Magic: The Gathering, but left the project last year over creative differences.

