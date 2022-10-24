Microsoft’s Windows-flavored Android 12L arrives on the Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo is getting Windows-like UI tweaks, as well as the improvements that come with Android 12L, an operating system built specifically for devices with larger screens. In an update on its blog, Microsoft shared some of the changes coming to its folding phone, which include revamped icons, colors, and controls made to look as if they’re on a Windows device.

We first heard Android 12L’s coming to the Surface Duo back in March, and after some testing, the update is rolling out on Surface Duo devices now. According to Microsoft, the refreshed look extends to the Duo’s Quick Settings and System Settings menus, as well as the Pen menu that appears when using the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Just like on a standard Windows device, the Pen menu will display up to four app shortcuts that you can jump into as soon as you pick up your Pen. Microsoft’s also rolling out four new wallpapers to align with the desktop backgrounds available on Windows 11.