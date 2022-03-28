Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 has hit its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Monday doesn’t have to be all bad, especially when we’ve collected some of the best deals on the internet to ease you into your week. Take the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, for instance, which you can currently grab in a high-end configuration at Best Buy for $1,299.99 instead of $1,599.99. This powerful tablet comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that can be supplemented with SD cards if you need a little extra space. The 13-inch, 120Hz display on the Pro 8 also features 2880×1920 resolution but can also be paired with an external monitor, thanks to its pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack if you’re still using headphones that plug into something, but keep in mind that you’ll have to purchase the detachable keyboard cover and stylus separately if you want to make the most of the Windows 11 machine. Read our review.

Another fine lightweight workhorse, this particular configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is currently discounted from its usual $699.99 price to $549.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy in its fire-engine red colorway. The compact, 13-inch Chromebook features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage out of the box but can be expanded with up to a terabyte of additional storage via a microSD card. While the laptop’s 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor isn’t intended for much heavy lifting, it’s more than sufficient for running multiple apps in parallel on Google’s Chrome OS. Some other notable features include a pair of USB-C ports in addition to a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a 1080p QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

Although it usually sells for $129.99, you can currently buy the Elgato Cam Link 4K for $99.99 at Adorama. The price for this handy little dongle changes pretty regularly, but this is close to the best price we’ve seen for the device in recent months. It may look like it’s only available for full price, but don’t panic, as the discount will apply as soon as you view the item in your cart. If you’re not familiar with Elgato’s Cam Link 4K, the gadget allows you to convert just about any conventional DSLR, mirrorless, or action camera into a webcam for streaming, providing you with video quality that’s difficult to match.

If you’re looking to pick up a second DualSense controller for your PlayStation 5, you can currently save $10 at checkout at Adorama if you opt for the standard, white colorway. The DualSense controller in either white or black typically costs $69.99, but the peripheral’s current discount at Adorama drops the price to $59.99, easily one of the controller’s best prices to date. The DualSense builds on Sony’s excellent DualShock controller design by adding adaptive tension and vibration to each trigger, providing you with more precise haptic feedback. Note that the price will appear unchanged until you put the accessory in your cart, so don’t worry if it appears to be full price on the landing page.

Only available for its full price of $84.99 on Amazon, the latest iteration of the Echo Show 5 is currently discounted to $44.99 at Best Buy. The ubiquitous, 5-inch smart display is hardly a revelation when compared to its previous model, but its list of features still makes it the standard for screen-based smart hubs. The compact touchscreen is small enough to fit on your nightstand and is equipped with a surprisingly loud speaker. It’s also capable of streaming video and displaying a variety of customizable updates, including calendar alerts and weather forecasts, and is compatible with Amazon’s full suite of Alex features. And while you can technically use it for video calls thanks to its 2MP camera, the hub’s paltry camera and limited video calling options definitely remain shortcomings. Read our review.

This month’s free game on the Epic Games Store is now live. The neon-colored nightmare of a pinball game, Demon’s Tilt, is a frantic pinball game with bullet-hell sensibilities that you can currently grab for free.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro, Anker’s last-gen wireless earbuds, are currently discounted in their blue colorway at Best Buy. Normally $129.99, you can buy these noise-canceling earbuds right now for $69.99. Read our review .

. Monoprice is a vendor you likely know from its wide selection of charging cables, but did you know it makes gaming monitors, too? Now until April 10th, Monoprice is hosting a sitewide sale that knocks $10 off a purchase of $50 or more (use promo code SUPER at checkout) or $50 off a purchase greater than $250 (use promo code SITEWIDE at checkout).

at checkout) or $50 off a purchase greater than $250 (use promo code at checkout). Need to work out some knots? The Theragun Prime from Therabody is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for just $249.99, $50 off the regular price of the powerful personal massager.