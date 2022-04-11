Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon today

Our collection of deals today proves that Mondays don’t have to be all bad. Our headlining deal on the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, for instance, brings the laptop down to its lowest price to date on Amazon. Normally, this configuration would cost $1,299.99, but it’s currently on sale for $949.99. This discount currently applies to the black, silver, and beige colorways, but the blue model is also on sale for $969.99.

This configuration includes an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The 13.5-inch touchscreen features a maximum resolution of 2256 x 1504 and is powered by an Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU. The 8GB of RAM is a bit paltry by modern standards, but the 512GB of storage can still be expanded thanks to the laptop’s microSD card slot. The Surface Laptop 4 also features a single USB-A port for peripherals and a Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C port if you want to dock the laptop with an external display. Overall, this laptop has specs that allow it to hold its own against the likes of the MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 but at a lower price point. Read our review.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 The 2021 Surface Laptop 4 offers excellent performance, better chips, solid battery life, and a great 3:2 display.

If you’re in need of a webcam that shows a little more of your good side and tracks your face while in Zoom meetings, the Logitech StreamCam is currently on sale for $79.99 ($90 off) at GameStop. The StreamCam is still one of the best webcams we’ve tested, thanks to its ability to capture footage at 60 frames per second in 1080p resolution. The webcam has a 78-degree field of view, too, and can perform auto-focus and auto-exposure with the help of Logitech’s capture software. It does connect to your device via USB-C, however — a facet that improves the image quality but also requires you to buy an adapter if your computer lacks a USB-C port.

Logitech StreamCam The Streamcam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C.

You can have it in any color, as long as it’s green. The 41mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 is currently discounted in the green colorway to just $313.95 ($85 off), its lowest price to date, at Amazon. In addition to providing a larger and more resilient watch face than the Series 6, the Series 7 also has on-screen keyboard support that debuted in WatchOS 8 for typing out quick text replies without having to whip out your phone. The Series 7 still retains some of the pain points of its predecessor, however, such as a lack of Qi charging and battery life that can only last a single day. While we don’t consider the iterative upgrades enough of a reason to ditch your Series 6, see still believe the Series 7 to be the best smartwatch for Apple users. Read our review.

Amazon and Walmart have both knocked $50 off the regular price of the standard iPad in the 256GB configuration, bringing the $479 tablet down to $429. While it’s only a matter of time before Apple upgrades the entry-level tablet with an M1 CPU, the A13 Bionic processor found in the current model still provides more than enough power for running most apps. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone still looks amazing as well, thanks to its ability to dynamically adjust the color temperature of the screen, but there are a few modern concessions that are unfortunately absent here. The tablet still only supports charging via a Lightning connector, not USB-C, and it can only work with the first-generation Apple Pencil. Beyond those two caveats, however, this is still a solid tablet for anyone that lives in the Apple ecosystem.

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

All of Amazon’s Fire tablets are currently on sale, including both last-gen models and the latest Fire HD 10 Plus. While we’ve certainly seen better prices, some of these models are just $5 shy of their all-time low.

The 32GB, ad-supported Fire HD 8, for instance, is discounted from $89.99 to $49.99, making it just $5 more than its lowest price to date. The 8-inch tablet features 1280 x 800 resolution, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded with 1TB via a microSD card. The quad-core 2.0Ghz processor won’t allow for much heavy lifting when it comes to productivity, but it fits the bill nicely if you’re in need of a tablet for consuming media or light gaming.

You can also find the 32GB, ad-supported model Fire HD 10 on sale for $99.99 ($50 off). It’s certainly not the lowest price we’ve seen for the 10-inch tablet, but it still matches its best price since December. The larger screen on the Fire HD 10 is supplemented by the highest resolution display available on a Fire tablet, yet it still maintains up to 12 hours of battery life. Some other upgrades over the HD 8 include a 2.0Ghz octa-core CPU and 3GB of RAM. Read our review.

It’s also worth mentioning that all of these tablets are also eligible for Amazon’s 20 percent off discount when you trade in an eligible device. This knocks a significant amount off the final price and also provides you with an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of your device. While there’s nothing stopping you from trading in an old Fire tablet, Amazon also accepts a variety of devices from Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. You can even trade in old graphing calculators if you’re a soon-to-be graduate.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32GB) The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s 8-inch Fire HD tablet. This model offers 32GB of storage as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

2021 Fire HD 10 (32GB) The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it also sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

The gym-centric reboot of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is discounted right now at Amazon and Best Buy to $149.99 ($30 off), nearly the best price we’ve seen in the last four months on the excellent true wireless earbuds. The key differences between these earbuds and the Elite 7 Pro are their rubberized coating, which gives them a gripper fit and provides them with IPX7 sweat and water resistance. Beyond that, however, the 7 Active offer active noise cancellation and the same sound quality as the Pro model, as well as up to eight hours of battery life between charges.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Virtually indistinguishable from the Elite 7 Pro in appearance, the Elite 7 Active makes the Pro model more workout-friendly with a rubberized coating that gives them IPX7 water resistance, as well as prevents them from falling out during a workout.

A few more deals happening at the top of the week

The Skullcandy Sesh earbuds are currently discounted to their lowest price ever at Woot. You’d normally expect to pay $59.99 for these wireless earbuds, but you can currently get them for just $13.99 at Woot. These sweat-resistant earbuds feature a noise-isolating fit and can last up to 10 hours between charges. While this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, non-members are always free to sign up for a 30-day trial to cash in.

The latest Apple TV 4K is available at Amazon in the 64GB configuration right now for the same price as the 32GB model. Normally $199.99, the streaming device is currently discounted to $169.99. Not only does the 2021 device let you access streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus, but it’s the only way to enjoy other Apple-centric services on your TV, like Apple Arcade and Apple Music. Read our review .

. Games like Call of Duty: Mobile and the upcoming Apex Legends: Mobile are showing us that phones can hold their own as gaming consoles, and the current discount on the Razer Kishi controller makes gaming on a mobile device far more comfortable. Normally $89.99, Amazon has discounted the peripheral to just $44.99, its second-best price to date. The controller’s USB-C connectivity makes it compatible with the vast majority of Android phones, but make sure to check here for the full list of supported devices. Read our review.