Microsoft’s rolling out Edge’s AI image generator to everyone

Microsoft is making its DALL-E-powered AI image generator “available on desktop for Edge users around the world.” The company announced it’d be coming last month when it integrated the image generation tech into its Bing chatbot, but this move could make it available to a much wider audience.

When it rolls out — I and two other The Hamden Journal staffers using Edge don’t appear to have access to it yet — the “Image Creator” will live in Edge’s sidebar. Using it should be pretty simple; you type in what you want to see, and Bing will generate several images that match the prompt. Then, you can download the ones you like and use them however you need.

In a Thursday blog post, Microsoft pitches the feature as a way to create “very specific” visuals when they’re working on social media posts or slideshows and documents. While this has been possible in a variety of ways before — you could use OpenAI’s DALL-E, Microsoft’s Bing image creator site, the built-in image generator in Bing Chat, or one of the many other image generators — putting it right in Edge’s sidebar makes it much easier to ask an AI to make you some pictures while you’re doing something else on the web.

According to Microsoft, you will have to manually add it to your sidebar before you can use it, at least for now. To do so, open the sidebar, click the “+” button, then toggle the switch next to Image Creator.

Microsoft didn’t immediately have a comment for The The Hamden Journal’s about how many images users would be able to make with the tool or when everyone should expect to see it.