Microsoft’s PC Game Pass launches in 40 new countries

Microsoft is launching its PC Game Pass service in 40 new countries today, including many European markets. After previewing the service in these countries over the past two months, PC Game Pass is officially available in countries across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, including Croatia, Iceland, Libya, Qatar, and Ukraine.

This expansion means that 86 countries will now have access to Game Pass as Microsoft seeks to grow its subscription service beyond console. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer warned of growth slowing down on the console side of Xbox Game Pass last year,] but noted that the company was “seeing incredible growth on PC.” Microsoft said in October that PC Game Pass subscriptions had increased by 159 percent year over year.

PC Game Pass includes access to Microsoft’s Xbox PC games, hundreds of PC games, Bethesda titles, and even an EA Play membership where you get to try out new releases for up to 10 hours.

Anyone who helped Microsoft test PC Game Pass in these new markets will get two free months of membership as a thank-you for participating in the preview program. “This will be available directly in member’s accounts in the coming days,” says Jerret West, CVP of Xbox gaming marketing. Microsoft also has a “special welcome offer” for the first three months of PC Game Pass in these new markets, and pricing will vary per country.

The PC Game Pass expansion comes just hours after Microsoft announced a new cloud gaming partnership with UK mobile operator EE. The deal involves Xbox PC games coming to EE customers and may hint that Microsoft is getting ready to bring full PC games to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.