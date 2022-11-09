Microsoft’s iCloud Photos integration for Windows 11 is now rolling out

Microsoft is starting to roll out iCloud Photos integration into Windows 11. A new update to the Photos app in Windows 11 is now available, which will include the ability to link an iCloud Photos library straight into the built-in Windows Photos app.

Windows 11 users will need to update their Photos app from the Microsoft Store and then install an iCloud for Windows app from the Store, sign in, and choose which photos or libraries automatically sync to the Photos app.

iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

“We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC,” says Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps. “This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless.”