After a string of big shopping holidays, we landed on the first big tech event of 2022. I’m talking about CES 2022, for which The The Hamden Journal produced dozens of articles. All sorts of new, exciting products were announced, and hopefully, some of them may show up in this deals newsletter once they launch later in the year. As for this weekend’s deals, we’re focusing on some hot products that we think will make your life a little better. Stay warm out there.

A specced-out Surface Pro 8 costs $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Look, it’s never affordable to get the most high-end version of a sought-after tablet. That’s why most people choose to get the most affordable one and call it a day. However, if you are after a Windows tablet that can offer big performance, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and other fine qualities highlighted in our Surface Pro 8 review by Monica Chin, check out Best Buy’s current deal. Normally $1,899.99, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Intel’s Core i7-1185G7 processor is just $1,599.99. Note: you’ll need to supply the Type Cover if you want an accessory that can provide a keyboard and a screen cover, which usually costs about $100.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The new Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The excellent 2-in-1 touts Thunderbolt 4 support, a 120Hz display, a better camera, and a more modern design.

For something cheaper, Lenovo’s Chrome OS 10e tablet is just $100

There are people who are ready to pay $1,599.99 on a tablet, and those who aren’t. Whether you need a tablet for entertainment, or just one to pass off to your kid, Lenovo’s 10e might be a better fit. First off, it’s on sale at Lenovo for $99 instead of $334 (discount applies at checkout), which is about 6 percent of the Surface Pro 8’s total cost. The 10e isn’t trying to compete with the best of them, though, it’s a better deal than most 10-inch tablets offer these days (especially if you’re trying to avoid Amazon’s Fire tablets). It has a glossy, 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen that can get plenty bright with 400-nit peak brightness, as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It can also handle video calls and photos with its front- and rear-facing cameras.

Lenovo 10e tablet Powered by Chrome OS, the Lenovo 10e is a value-focused, 10.1-inch tablet that can run plenty of apps, entertainment or otherwise. It’s not a spec powerhouse, but it should fit the bill if you just need a tablet to handle the basics, like video calling, streaming, and more.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (a real gem of a Switch game) is $40 at Walmart

If you’re striking out on ideas for your next game, I’ll go to bat for Fire Emblem: Three Houses to anyone who will listen. It’s a turn-based strategy game that never gets so deep that its mechanics become entangled, and outside of battles, its gripping stories takes place at a university where, as their teacher, you’ll befriend many of your fellow soldiers as you strengthen them for battle. The writing is stellar, as is the music. Normally $59.99, Walmart has digital copies of this game for $39.99. Read our review.

The OnePlus 9 is $599.99 through January 22nd

The OnePlus 9 is a fine phone if you value having some of the most capable specs — including a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and a great ultrawide camera —without spending flagship-level prices. Our reviewer Allison Johnson thinks most people should be happy with the OnePlus 9 over the 9 Pro, though it won’t please photographers who crave main camera stabilization and a telephoto lens. Otherwise, this phone can give the likes of Google’s Pixel 6, which normally starts at $599, a run for its money. Right now, you can pick up an unlocked, 128GB model with 8GB of RAM at Best Buy and Amazon for $599.99.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is a strong option, with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, Hasselblad-branded triple camera system, and Snapdragon 888 processor.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are 26 percent off at Woot

It’s possible that you may have missed out on the many great deals happening on Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation and MagSafe charging. If that’s the case, check out Woot’s deal that knocks the price all the way down to $184.99, a 26 percent discount off their original $250 price. You may recall better prices than this on the AirPods Pro, but that was likely the previous-gen model that omitted the MagSafe feature. All AirPods Pro models support spatial audio, and they can easily pair with Apple devices with their H1 wireless chip.