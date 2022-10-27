Microsoft’s great OneNote merge begins with a single app in the Windows store

Microsoft has been unifying its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single app over the past year, and now there’s only one version of OneNote in the Windows store. The great OneNote merge, as I call it, has seen some features from the UWP OneNote for Windows 10 app arrive in the traditional OneNote desktop app, alongside a visual refresh, too.

Now, Microsoft wants to make sure you download the correct version of OneNote moving forward. “OneNote for Windows 10 will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store,” explains the OneNote team in a blog post. “It will continue to work, but it will not get new feature updates and will reach end-of-support in October 2025.” If you still need to download the OneNote UWP version to a new device, you can technically still use the direct store link here as a workaround.