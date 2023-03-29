Microsoft’s Bing chatbot is getting ads

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: ads are coming to Bing’s AI-powered chatbot. Microsoft corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi said in a blog on Wednesday that the company is “exploring placing ads in the chat experience,” and when we asked for more details, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that you might start seeing them.

“Yes, ads will show in the new Bing, specifically in chat (as they do in the traditional search results),” said Caitlin Roulston, a director of communications at Microsoft, says in a statement to The The Hamden Journal. “Since the new Bing is in preview, there may be some variability in how it’s currently showing up. We’re still exploring new opportunities for ad experiences and will share more over time.”

If you want an idea of what the ads might look like, check out this example Debarghya Das shared from a query about cheap Honda cars. After two of the sentences, there are citations with a small “Ad” box that appear to link back to Bing.

I can’t get any Bing Chat ads to show up myself, so I can’t tell you if there is any of the “variability” that Roulston mentioned in the statement. But the example shared by Das seems like a logical way for Microsoft to mark an ad, and if that’s the experience everyone eventually sees, I don’t think it would be too obtrusive.