Microsoft’s adorable Xbox Series S is $50 off at Adorama right now

If you’re still on the hunt for an Xbox, our deals team has got you covered. The Xbox Series S, the slimmer and paler cousin of the Series X, is on sale right now at Adorama for $249.99 instead of its usual $299.99. Discounts as steep as this are pretty rare, making this a great opportunity to pick up the disc-less variant of Microsoft’s next-gen console if you’re okay with making a few compromises. The current $50 discount also applies to the Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, which comes with codes for 1,000 Fortnite V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits (a $16 value in total).

The Series S touts many of the same features as the Series X but lacks a disc drive, which may be an annoyance for some players. Some more notable differences include the console’s lower resolution — it only plays games at a modest 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution — as well as its paltry 512GB of storage. That said, you can always opt for more storage later through Xbox memory cards or external hard drives. Read our review.

The OnePlus 10T launched earlier this month but is currently available for a discount if you preorder one directly from OnePlus, which lowers the price of the 256GB configuration of this smartphone from $749.99 to $649.99 and makes this solid midrange option even more appealing. The 10T comes equipped with a similar processor to the OnePlus 10 Pro but lacks the same camera array, has a lower resolution display, and doesn’t offer the same level of water resistance. If these are compromises you can live with, however, then the 10T is worth looking into if you’re in the market for a new smartphone that offers top-shelf performance without the top-shelf price. Read our review.

OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is the midrange option from the 10th series of OnePlus phones, featuring a similar performance to the 10 Pro, but at a reduced price.

Finally, you can experience your retro game library the way it was meant to. The 8Bitdo SN30 Pro controller normally retails for $44.99, but it’s currently discounted in the gray colorway at Amazon and Best Buy to $33.99, matching its best price to date. The simple Bluetooth controller will feel immediately familiar to anyone who has played games on the original SNES, but the SN30 includes a score of welcome quality of life improvements.

The most obvious change is the inclusion of a pair of analog sticks alongside the D-pad and face buttons, which are more comfortable to use and provide finer control. You’ll also find a pair of additional triggers, giving the SN30 the same number of inputs found on modern controllers. Perhaps most importantly, though, the excellent Bluetooth controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows, and macOS, as well as both Apple and Android devices.

8BitDo SN30 Controller The SNES-inspired 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, and mobile devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched at $149.99, but with the recent announcement of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during Samsung’s most recent Unpacked event, the entry-level model has fallen to just $74.99 at Woot. This is the best price we’ve seen yet for these excellent noise-canceling earbuds, but it’s worth noting that purchasing a model from Woot only entitles you to its 90-day limited warranty as opposed to the more extensive warranty you’d get if you bought them elsewhere. While the water resistance could be better, there’s no denying the attractiveness of their subtle design and the convenience offered by wireless charging. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have a stylish, low-profile design, and the earbuds are incredibly comfortable to wear even for long amounts of time. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, pleasing sound quality, and wireless charging.

Just a few more…

If you haven’t had a chance to dive into some of the exclusive shows offered by HBO Max, like Our Flag Means Death, Julia, or Station Eleven, you’re in luck. Now through October 29th, new and existing subscribers can save 30 percent on an annual subscription. The current promotion lowers the price of an ad-free subscription from $149.99 to just $104.99, or the ad-supported tier from $99.99 to $69.99. This is the perfect time to renew your subscription ahead of the release of House of Dragon, which begins airing on August 22nd.

A three-pack of Philips Hue white and color LED smart bulbs can cost around $135, but you can get a bundle of A19 bulbs at Amazon right now for $67.99 when you clip the on-page coupon prior to checkout. The current sale price even beats the bundle’s all-time low during Amazon Prime Day.

The JBL Go 3 is discounted in a variety of colorways on Amazon to $29.95, down from its usual $49.95 price. The portable Bluetooth speaker charges via USB-C, features IP67 weatherproofing, and touts an integrated loop that allows you to tether it to something.

Casetify is running a sitewide sale on a vast collection of phone cases and other mobile accessories through August 31st. If you use promo code BTS22 at checkout, you can get 10 percent off your purchase or 20 percent off if you buy two or more items.

at checkout, you can get 10 percent off your purchase or 20 percent off if you buy two or more items. QuakeCon has arrived just in time to frag your wallet. Right now, GOG is discounting a number of classic games by as much as 80 percent. Some of the titles included in this sale are Prey ($7.49), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus ($7.99), and the Dishonored Complete Collection ($15.99).