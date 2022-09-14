Could this be the future? | Photo by Becca Farsace / The The Hamden Journal

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.

This is in no way a new idea — the Surface Pro has been a thing for years on end. But as more and more companies add the form factor to their premium lines, it seems like the space in general is warming up to the idea that Microsoft was right all along.

Recent examples include:

Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1, once one of the best traditional convertibles you could buy, has become a folio-style…

