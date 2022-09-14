Microsoft Teams now has a remixed ringtone from TikTok

Microsoft loves TikTok. | Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Microsoft liked a TikTok video so much it has put a remixed version of the Teams ringtone into the Microsoft Teams app. Calum Newton, who’s better known as CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok, created the Teams ringtone remix earlier this year by mixing some funky vocals by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and an electronic dance music take on the sound you hear when your boss wants to talk to you.

While Microsoft has dropped the Bill Gates vocals for the version on Microsoft Teams, the end result is nearly identical to the TikTok that earned Microsoft’s approval earlier this year — with Microsoft’s official TikTok account commenting “we like it Picasso” on the video.

@candymoore.mp3 @microsoft time for a new teams ringtone I reckon. Vid via…

