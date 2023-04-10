Microsoft Teams adds Snapchat AR Lenses to video chats

and have teamed up to bring Snapchat Lenses to Teams. The next time you hop onto a call with colleagues or friends, you’ll be able to pick from one of 26 popular Lenses to add some visual flair to your video chats. You’ll be able to turn yourself into a cartoon character, add virtual snow and slap a variety of backgrounds onto your webcam feed. That said, it’s probably best to make sure you don’t accidentally leave a Lens on during more serious conversations.

Snap and Microsoft say the library of Lenses will rotate to keep things fresh. You can switch on a Lens in by selecting the Video Effects option, then . The companies tapped into Snap’s Camera Kit (a software development kit) to bring the latter’s augmented reality tech to Teams.

Microsoft previously used Camera Kit to add Snap’s AR features to its video learning platform, Flip, where educators try to kickstart video discussions among students by providing them with prompts. According to Snap, since Microsoft added the integration to Flip, teachers and students have been 60 percent more likely to post videos to the platform.

Snap used to have that enabled folks to use Lenses on third-party video calling services. However, the company shut down the app, Snap Camera, .

